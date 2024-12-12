Prince Harry Releases Heartbreaking Statement After King Charles Christmas Snub

Prince Harry dropped a heartbreaking message after King Charles did not invite him to celebrate Christmas with the rest of the Royal family at Sandringham.

The Duke of Sussex appeared to have expressed his sadness on not being able to mark the festive holiday with his family in the UK in his new message.

Joining bereaved military children during a special virtual festive party hosted by the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Harry said it was okay to feel sad at Christmas.

Donning a Santa hat, the youngest son of King Charles and late Princess Diana took part in a Q/A session and shared a supporting message for those feeling mixed emotions this Christmas.

“It’s OK to feel however you feel at Christmas. Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you’ll experience every single one of these emotions and that’s absolutely fine,” said Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s father.

“Remember, you’ve got each other, you’ve got Scotty’s and you’ve got the people that love you,” he added.

Harry has not celebrated Christmas with his family in the UK since 2020 after he stepped down as senior working Royal with Meghan Markle and moved to the US.

There were rumours that Harry would be invited to Sandringham for this year’s Christmas but a report by People Magazine revealed that Charles did not send any invites to the Sussexes.

According to a report by the publication, a source has claimed Harry and Meghan will not be joining the royal family at Sandringham this year as they have not received an invitation to the gathering.