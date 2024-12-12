Selena Gomez Announces Engagement To Benny Blanco With Stunning Ring Reveal

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged! The Only Murders in the Building star, 32, shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, December 11, revealing a glimpse of her engagement ring alongside photos of her and the music producer, 36, celebrating the milestone.

“Forever begins now…,” Gomez captioned the post, which included a close-up of her ring and a candid shot of the couple laughing and hugging. Blanco responded in the comments, writing, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.” Gomez later showcased her new ring in a mirror selfie shared on her Instagram Stories.

The couple’s love story began years ago with their collaboration on the 2019 single I Can’t Get Enough. However, they didn’t start dating until June 2023. Gomez confirmed their relationship in December 2023, commenting on fan account posts, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Emmys in January.

In interviews earlier this year, both Gomez and Blanco opened up about their connection. On The Howard Stern Show, Blanco described Gomez as his perfect match, saying, “I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.” Similarly, Gomez told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February that their relationship made her feel “safe” and allowed her to grow.

Reflecting on her journey to love, Gomez told TIME in May that she had planned to adopt at 35 if she hadn’t met the right person. “It just happens when you least expect it,” she said about finding love with Blanco.

The couple’s engagement comes after over a year of public affection and heartfelt tributes. From sweet Instagram posts to candid interviews, Gomez and Blanco have celebrated their bond, culminating in this exciting new chapter.