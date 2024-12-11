NATIONAL

Seven terrorists killed, soldier martyred in two separate engagements in N. Waziristan

By Staff Report

RAWAPINDI: Seven terrorists were killed while a soldier embraced martyrdom in two separate engagements in North Waziristan on Wednesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Miran Shah on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which four of them were killed.

In another encounter that took place in general area Spinwam, own troops successfully neutralized three more militants. However, during the intense fire exchange, one soldier, Lance Naik Muhammad Amin, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, said ISPR.

