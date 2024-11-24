THAAP screens award-winning documentary ‘All That Breathes’

A thought-provoking panel discussion also brings together a diverse audience to explore critical themes featuring

LAHORE: THAAP in collaboration with the Documentary Association of Pakistan and The Eqbal Ahmad Project organised the screening of acclaimed documentary film “All That Breathes.”

The film’s screening followed by a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring eminent actress Nadia Jamil, Project Curator Siraj Ali, and leading social development professional Quratulain Bakhteari who participated via video link. This event brought together a diverse audience to explore critical themes of environmentalism and inter-species coexistence, as beautifully depicted in the film directed by Shaunak Sen. The short film was explored as part of The Eqbal Ahmad Year of Tribute 25 years on festival.

“All That Breathes” has garnered prestigious accolades, including awards at the Sundance Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, and the Peabody Awards, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. The film chronicles the inspiring journey of two brothers, Nadeem and Daud, who dedicate their lives to rescuing the black kite, a vital species in the ecosystem of New Delhi. Their efforts underscore the urgent need for environmental stewardship in the face of escalating ecological challenges.

Following the screening, the panel discussion allowed for an engaging dialogue among the esteemed speakers. Siraj Ali, Nadia Jamil, and Quratulain Bakhteari addressing key themes of the film, and their personal and political legacies of Eqbal Ahmad. The poignant discussion following the film and audience contributions resonated deeply with attendees. Prompting reflections on their roles in promoting the environment and social responsibility.

The event was hosted by Prof. Pervaiz Vandal, who in addition to be a long term supporter of The Eqbal Ahmad Project, has sought to foster a sense of community among participants, encouraging them to engage actively in the pressing issues of our time

Prior to the screening, a compelling video collage featuring insightful lectures by revolutionary thinker Eqbal Ahmad was showcased, setting the tone for the evening’s discussions.

This event was organised by The Eqbal Ahmad Project as part of series of electronic and in person commmnity collaborations around the world this year to commemorate Eqbal Ahmad. The Eqbal Ahmad Project , which aims to honour the legacy of Ahmad a visionary whose insights into social justice and international solidarity continue to inspire change.