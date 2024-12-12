Sean Diddy Combs Could Be Facing 300 Legal Cases: Lawyer

Attorney Tony Buzbee is certain more victims will emerge amid the ongoing civil cases against Sean Diddy Combs.

Buzboo claimed on Wednesday an estimated 3,000 calls since he urged potential victims to come forward via social media and a press conference on October 1.

The lawyer added he has been receiving calls “every single day” from potential victims.

“I think that the potential [number of] cases is probably in the 300 range, but I think realistically, it’ll ultimately be about 100 to 150,” Buzbee told the BBC.

The accusations span over a 20-year period, BBC reported.

Buzbee also raised that an equal number of men and women have accused Combs of misconduct, with 20 lawsuits already filed against the disgraced music mogul.

Combs’ legal team immediately issued a response to Buzbee’s claim of 300 legal cases.

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman,” the statement read.

Combs is currently in federal custody in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre following his September indictment on charges of sex trafficking.

Previously, Combs’ legal team said in a statement that Buzbee’s “barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs” are “shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs.”

On December 8, Jay-Z was also named in a lawsuit alongside Diddy, accusing both rappers of raping a 13-year-old girl 24 years ago after attending MTV Video Music Awards. The suit was originally filed in October but Jay-Z’s identity was kept anonymous at the time.

Shortly after, Jay-Z called out Buzbee in a lengthy response on Roc Nation’s X account.

“What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” the Grammy-winner wrote in part.