BBC Sports Personality 2024: Cavendish Omitted As Hodgkinson Tops Star-Studded Shortlist

Mark Cavendish has been left out of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist despite a record-breaking Tour de France stage win this year. The six-person list includes footballer Jude Bellingham, cricketer Joe Root, triathlete Alex Yee, teenage darts prodigy Luke Littler, Paralympic cycling legend Dame Sarah Storey, and Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson.

Cavendish, who retired last month after a decorated 19-year career, broke Eddy Merckx’s Tour de France stage win record with his 35th victory this summer. The 39-year-old, who won the award in 2011, is widely regarded as cycling’s greatest road sprinter and finished his career with 165 wins, including a world championship title.

Dame Sarah Storey represents cycling on the shortlist, continuing her unparalleled Paralympic streak with 14 cycling golds since 2008, alongside her earlier 16 medals in swimming. Hodgkinson, the bookmakers’ favorite, is aiming to become the fourth consecutive female winner after clinching Olympic gold in the 800m and joining the ranks of British legends Ann Packer and Dame Kelly Holmes.

Littler, at just 16, emerged as a sensation in professional darts, reaching the PDC World Final in January and earning over £1 million in prize money during his debut season. He is also shortlisted for the Young Personality Award, making him a dual contender this year.

Bellingham’s standout debut season at Real Madrid included 23 goals, La Liga and Champions League titles, and a pivotal role in England’s Euro 2024 run to the final. Root, meanwhile, set multiple records as England’s highest-ever Test run-scorer, overtaking Alastair Cook in a prolific year.

The BBC’s annual awards show, dating back to 1954, will take place on December 17 and be hosted by Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott – the event’s first all-female presenting team. Fans can vote for their favorite nominee online or via phone during the live broadcast.

In addition to the Sports Personality title, awards for World Sport Star of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, and the Helen Rollason Award for courage will also be presented. Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC Sport’s director, praised the diverse shortlist, stating, “Each of them has kept us on the edge of our seats this year, showing how sensational they are.”