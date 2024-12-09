Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Former $80M Private Island Retreat Hits The Market

The private island where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed during their first royal tour is now on the market for $79.5 million. The couple visited Kaibu Island, part of Fiji’s Lau archipelago, in 2018 during their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

Kaibu Island, a haven of luxury and seclusion, spans 800 acres and offers three exclusive villas, a golf course, a private airstrip, and eco-friendly facilities powered by solar energy. Its amenities include a Twin Otter aircraft and a U-Boat Worx submarine, blending adventure with sustainability.

Vladi Private Islands, the brokerage handling the sale, describes Kaibu as the “Ultimate Package.” CEO Farhad Vladi called it “the most complete private island property available today,” while Roy Heijdra of U-Boat Worx highlighted its unmatched combination of adventure and exclusivity.

During their stay at Kaibu Island’s Vatuvara Private Island resort, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex balanced their royal duties with rare moments of relaxation. Their visit, shortly after their wedding, became a memorable highlight of their tour, which included 76 official engagements.

HELLO! magazine described the resort as one of the world’s most luxurious retreats, offering unparalleled privacy and tranquillity. Harry and Meghan’s stop at Kaibu remains a symbol of their early royal life and the lifestyle they briefly embraced as newlyweds.

Now based in Montecito, California, the Sussexes enjoy a quieter life with their children, Archie and Lilibet. While Harry is often seen biking or walking along the beach, Meghan has reportedly joined local activities, including a mahjong group.

For $79.5 million, Kaibu Island offers buyers a rare chance to own a slice of paradise tied to British royalty. Its unmatched blend of luxury, innovation, and natural beauty ensures it remains a prized destination for those seeking the extraordinary.