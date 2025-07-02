UNODC, Punjab Police agree to further strengthen collaboration in multiple areas

Ex-Punjab IG-led UNODC delegation meets Punjab IGP, discusses a unified national strategy to counter organized crime

LAHORE: A high-level delegation of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Wednesday agreed to further strengthen collaboration in multiple areas and organize consultative workshops and seminars across Punjab and other regions to support the advancement of an organized crime strategy.

The consensus was developed during a visit of a high-level delegation of UNODC to the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by UNODC Senior National Consultant and former IG Tariq Khosa, met with Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar. The delegation included UNODC National Consultant and former Additional IG Sarmad Saeed, National Program Manager Baitullah Khan, Ali Imtinan, and other representatives.

The IGP briefed the delegation on Punjab Police’s initiatives to combat organized crime. He said that under the “Safe Punjab” vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, the newly established Crime Control Department is delivering outstanding results. Both sides also discussed the formulation of a unified national strategy to counter organized crime through interprovincial coordination.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, a standardized approach will be developed in consultation with FIA, NACTA, and all relevant security agencies and civil society stakeholders to tackle major crimes, including cybercrime, terrorism, money laundering, human trafficking, and drug smuggling. UNODC will also organize consultative workshops and seminars across Punjab and other regions to support the advancement of an organized crime strategy. The delegation also visited various sections of the Central Police Office, including the Martyrs and Ghazi Walls, Police Museum, and Constabulary Lounge.

UNODC Senior National Consultant and former IG Punjab Tariq Khosa presented a copy of his book to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. Souvenirs were also exchanged between the head of the delegation and the IG Punjab. Senior officers, including the Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Investigation, AIG Operations, AIG Finance, and AIG Monitoring, attended the meeting.

‘On 6th Muharram, over 50,000 officers and personnel performed security duties’

Meanwhile, on the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, strict security arrangements were ensured by Punjab Police across the province, including Lahore, on the 6th day of Muharram. According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, more than 50,000 officers and personnel performed security duties for processions and majalis across Punjab on the 6th of Muharram. In the provincial capital, over 3,500 officers and personnel were deployed for security duties.

Across the province, 930 mourning processions and 3,835 majalis were held. In Lahore alone, 56 processions and 416 majalis took place on the occasion of 6th Muharram. More than 22,000 community volunteers supported the security arrangements of majalis and mourning processions throughout Punjab.

The Punjab IG Police said that security across the province will remain on high alert during the Ashura-e-Muharram. “Section 144, imposed by the Punjab government, is being strictly enforced; besides aerial firing, display of weapons, dissemination of hate material, and incitement of violence are strictly prohibited and monitored,” he declared.