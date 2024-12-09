Taylor Swift Gets Emotional Over Fans’ Heartfelt Gesture

Taylor Swift recently got emotional during her final night of her Eras Tour after receiving a heartfelt gesture by fans.

During the final night of her third and final in the BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday, December 8, the Anti-Hero hitmaker took out her earpieces after completing her track Champagne Problems from the Evermore album.

As soon as she finished her last set at the stage, Swift’s concertgoers took the opportunity to wish her a happy birthday ahead of her 35th birthday on Friday.

The 34-year-old singer, who will celebrate her birthday on December 13, appeared emotional as she bowed her head and absorbed the applause for several minutes.

Swift described the tour as “the adventure of a lifetime” and added, “I just wanted to say on behalf of all of us, we will never forget you giving us that moment.”

The Love Story crooner wrapped up the Toronto leg of the Eras Tour this weekend.

The Eras Tour was the American singer’s sixth concert tour which began in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, and concluded in Vancouver on December 8, 2024.