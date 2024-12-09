Kate Middleton’s ‘Wooden’ Past and Pre-Cancer Lifestyle Come Into View

The truth behind Kate Middleton’s behavior, prior to her cancer diagnosis has just been brought to light by reporters Richard Palmer and Katie Nicholl during their chat with royal reporter Bronte Coy.

It all happened on this week’s episode of The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show.

There the duo discussed the changes that have come forth since this happened and it led Ms Coy to ask, “Do you think that we will continue to see this more vulnerable side of her going forward, or will it pull back a little as it gets back to business as usual?”

Mr Palmer responded to this by interjecting, “I suspect we probably see more of [her vulnerable side]. Because “She has developed so much as a person over the last few years.”

If “You go back to 2010/2011, she was really quite wooden when she was on television and her public speaking skills weren’t brilliant, because she’s just a naturally shy person,” Mr Palmer admitted.

“But I think she’s got much better at public speaking,” and “I think it probably suits her, that air of vulnerability, and as royal reporters, we don’t get to speak to them that often.”

Before concluding he also added, “But when I’ve spoken to her, I’ve always been impressed by the fact that she wants to know about you and what you think, which some of the ones who have been born into the family are less prone to do because they’ve been bought up to be the center of attention and everyone stays quiet while they speak. So hopefully we will see more of that [vulnerability].”