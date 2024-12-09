Jay-Z Denies Allegations Of Assault On 13-Year-Old At 2000 MTV VMAs After-Party

Jay-Z has strongly denied allegations that he and Sean “Diddy” Combs drugged and assaulted a 13-year-old girl at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The claims, outlined in a refiled federal lawsuit on December 8, allege the incident occurred at a private house party and involved an unnamed female celebrity.

The accuser, referred to as “Jane Doe,” alleges she was dropped off at the VMAs by a friend and, after failing to gain entry, approached limousine drivers outside Radio City Music Hall. According to the lawsuit, one driver claimed to work for Combs and offered to take her to him, eventually dropping her at a house with a u-shaped driveway. Once inside, she was allegedly made to sign a document she believed to be a non-disclosure agreement and given a drink that left her feeling disoriented.

The lawsuit alleges that Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, and Combs later entered the room with an unnamed female celebrity. Carter is accused of holding the plaintiff down and raping her, followed by Combs, before she managed to fight back and escape. In a statement, Combs’ legal team dismissed the claims as “shameless publicity stunts” aimed at extracting money from celebrities.

Jay-Z responded with a fiery social media post, calling the lawsuit a “blackmail attempt” and accusing attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents Doe, of exploiting the case for personal gain. “We protect children; you seem to exploit people for personal gain,” Carter wrote. He also expressed heartbreak for his family, saying, “My wife and I will have to explain the cruelty and greed of people to our children.”

Buzbee, in turn, accused Carter of attempting to “bully and harass” both him and his client, claiming that Doe never sought financial compensation but instead requested confidential mediation. He also said his client remains “emboldened” despite the backlash.

The lawsuit has drawn attention not only due to the high-profile individuals involved but also the serious nature of the allegations. Carter, who is married to Beyoncé, has firmly denied the accusations, emphasizing his dedication to protecting children and refuting what he called baseless claims.