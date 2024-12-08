Sports

Bangladesh thrashes India to clinch U19 Asia Cup title for 2nd consecutive time

By Agencies
  • Indian’s batting collapsed after its bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 198, allowing the tigers to win their second title

DUBAI: Bangladesh secured a commanding 59-run victory over India in the final on Sunday to clinch ACC U19 Asia Cup for the second consecutive time.

Despite a solid bowling performance from India that restricted Bangladesh to just 198 runs, the Indian batters faltered under pressure, collapsing to 139 as Bangladesh won their second consecutive Title.

Bangladesh’s innings was anchored by steady contributions from several key players. Opening the batting, Zawad Abrar made 20 runs off 35 balls. Mohammad Shihab James played a crucial role, scoring 40 runs off 67 balls.

Later, Rizan Hossan supported well with a solid 47 off 65 balls, while Farid Hasan chipped in with 39 runs as Azizul Hakim and Maruf Mridha also contributed valuable runs, helping Bangladesh reach a total of 198 runs in 49.1 overs.

India’s bowlers, led by Yudhajit Guha (2/29), kept the pressure on throughout, with Chetan Sharma (2/48) and Raj (2/41) also picking up key wickets.

India’s chase of 199 runs started poorly, with both opening batsmen, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (9) and Ayush Mhatre (1), dismissed cheaply, leaving India at 24 for two in under five overs.

The situation worsened as Bangladesh’s bowlers, led by Iqbal Hossain Emon, who took three quick wickets, stifled India’s progress.

Emon removed KP Karthikeya (21), Nikhil Kumar (0), and Harvansh Pangalia (6) in a devastating spell.

The middle-order resistance came from Mohamed Amaan, who scored 26 off 65 balls, and Hardik Raj, who added a quick 24 off 21 balls, but their efforts proved insufficient. Bangladesh’s Azizul Hakim delivered a stellar performance with the ball, taking 3/8 in just 2.2 overs to seal the victory.

The win marked a remarkable achievement for Bangladesh, as they retained the title for the second year in a row in a tournament where both teams struggled for fluency with the bat.

