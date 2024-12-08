Daniyal Chaudhry condemns PTI’s use of ‘human shields’, calls for accountability

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, on Sunday strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its tactics of using innocent youth from Pakhtunkhwa as “human shields during protests”, calling for accountability for those behind the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

In an interview with a private news channel, Daniyal Chaudhry expressed outrage over PTI’s actions, accusing the party of putting innocent lives in danger. He refuted PTI’s claims of widespread killings, stating that no weapons were involved in the protests. He criticized PTI for instigating actions that caused harm to civilians and undermined public safety.

Chaudhry pointed out that authorities had designated the Sinjrani spot as the official protest location, providing the necessary facilities for a peaceful demonstration. However, protesters ignored these provisions, leading to chaos and instability. The situation escalated further when the protesters launched an attack on Islamabad, raising serious concerns about the security and safety of the public.

Daniyal Chaudhry labeled the protesters’ actions as unjustifiable, stating that the authorities had no choice but to take action to restore order and stability in the capital. He also reiterated that the government has always been open to negotiations with PTI but criticized the party for consistently backtracking on their commitment to dialogue.

Furthermore, he expressed regret over PTI’s practice of politicizing tragic events, spreading misinformation through international media, and engaging in false propaganda that tarnished Pakistan’s image.