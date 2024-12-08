Sindhi Culture Day highlights unity and diversity of Pakistan, says Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, while addressing the Sindhi Culture Day event on Sunday, emphasized the importance of celebrating cultural harmony to represent the true identity of Pakistan.

The event, organized by the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Social and Cultural Association, showcased the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and vibrant diversity of Sindh. Governor Kundi, who was the chief guest at the event, praised the significance of Sindhi culture and its role in reflecting the unity and diversity that defines Pakistan.

The event brought together people from various backgrounds, highlighting the strength of Pakistan’s cultural fabric. Along with Governor Kundi, other dignitaries present included Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Yunus Baloch, and Deputy Controller of PTV Zahid Jatoi.

Governor Kundi applauded the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Social and Cultural Association for organizing an event that celebrated Sindh’s unique cultural contributions. The event featured traditional Sindhi music, dance performances, and displays of handicrafts, showcasing the artistic skills that have been passed down through generations in the region.

The participants wore iconic symbols of Sindhi pride, including Ajrak and Sindhi caps, underscoring their cultural heritage. Governor Kundi highlighted how these cultural expressions exemplify the unity in diversity that Pakistan embodies.

Reaffirming his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote inter-provincial harmony, Governor Kundi stressed the importance of preserving the nation’s cultural richness. He urged continued efforts to bring together people from all corners of the country to celebrate and protect the diverse traditions that contribute to Pakistan’s identity.