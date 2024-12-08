New IHRA directive ends practice of withholding bodies over medical bills

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has issued new policy guidelines instructing hospitals within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to release the bodies of deceased patients immediately, regardless of unpaid medical bills.

This decision aims to put an end to the distressing practice that has long caused emotional and financial hardship for grieving families.

For years, families of deceased patients in Islamabad faced the agonizing situation of hospitals refusing to release the body until all medical fees were settled. This added immense pressure on families already grappling with the loss of a loved one, forcing them to deal with both funeral arrangements and outstanding medical costs at the same time.

This issue was particularly prevalent in private hospitals, where high advance fees were often charged, leaving families to struggle to gather funds in a timely manner. In cases of sudden deaths or prolonged illnesses, many families found themselves in a race against time to pay up before they could bury their loved ones.

The new directive from the IHRA board has been met with widespread approval, with many citizens praising the move as a necessary intervention. The decision has provided a sense of relief to families, who took to social media to express their gratitude.

Haider Ali, a resident of Islamabad, shared his experience, saying, “This decision is a blessing for families going through one of the toughest times of their lives.” He added, “When I lost my father unexpectedly, I had to scramble to pay bills before we could even bury him. It was traumatic. I’m so relieved to see this change.”

Advocate Imran Ali, who also appreciated the new rule, stated, “This is a step in the right direction. Families are already shattered by the loss, and adding the financial burden of having to ‘pay for the body’ is cruel. I hope this prevents such exploitation in the future.”

Medical professionals have also welcomed the change. Prof Dr. Nasir Ali, a cardiologist at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), acknowledged that while hospitals must cover operational costs, this decision ensures that families are not taken advantage of during such a vulnerable time. He said, “This directive strikes a much-needed balance between financial sustainability and preserving the dignity of the deceased.”

Dr. Nasir also emphasized the need for hospitals to set aside funds for emergency situations, as deaths, though tragic, are not an everyday occurrence. Holding a death certificate hostage to clear dues, he said, goes against both social and moral values.