MDCAT 2024 retake exam successfully held across six Sindh cities

KARACHI: The retake of the MDCAT 2024 examination was held on Sunday in accordance with a Sindh High Court order, with a total of 38,684 candidates participating simultaneously in six cities inlcuding Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, and Sukkur.

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University Sukkur was entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the exam in the province. The examination began promptly at 11:55 a.m. across all centers and lasted for three and a half hours.

Officials from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) were deployed at each center to oversee the examination process, in line with the request from IBA Sukkur. Security and logistical arrangements were provided by provincial and district authorities, with support from agencies such as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

In Karachi, special entry points were designated for male and female candidates at NED University and Karachi University (KU), with parents also having access to designated seating areas near the exam centers. Additionally, candidates were strictly instructed not to bring electronic devices, including smartphones and smartwatches, into the examination halls.