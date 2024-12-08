Pakistan stands in solidarity with Malaysia, sends first batch of flood relief supplies

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched the first consignment of relief goods on Sunday for the flood-affected people of Malaysia, according to an official statement.

The departure ceremony, held at Islamabad International Airport, was attended by Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada, First Secretary of the Embassy of Malaysia Zulasri Rosdi, and officials from the foreign ministry and NDMA.

Federal Minister Pirzada expressed heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives due to the recent floods in Malaysia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to providing assistance. “Having faced its own share of natural disasters, Pakistan deeply understands the challenges and hardships these calamities bring. This shared understanding and empathy drive Pakistan’s efforts to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Malaysia in its recovery journey,” stated the NDMA.

More than 122,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes as severe flooding caused by torrential rains affected Malaysia’s northern states. The scale of displacement has surpassed that of the devastating 2014 floods.

The first consignment, weighing 40 tonnes, included essential supplies such as tents, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, mats, and life jackets. It was sent via a chartered plane from Islamabad International Airport to Kuala Lumpur.

A second consignment of equal volume is scheduled to depart next week, further demonstrating Pakistan’s ongoing support for Malaysia’s flood recovery efforts.

This aid follows the recent official visit of Malaysia’s Prime Minister to Pakistan in October, which focused on enhancing economic and trade relations between the two nations.