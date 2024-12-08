Pak-China friendship touching new heights, says Maryam Nawaz on arrival at Beijing

High-level delegation of Communist Party of China welcomes Punjab CM at Beijing

BEIJING: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was accorded a warm welcome upon arrival at Beijing on Sunday on her eight days visit to China.

On her arrival at the Beijing Airport, Maryam received a warm welcome from officials of the Communist Party of China. Pakistan’s ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi and his wife were also present at the airport to welcome Maryam, said a statement issued by the Punjab DGPR.

In her first engagement, Maryam held a meeting with a high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China. The Chinese delegation welcomed Maryam and Maryam assured them that she will take Punjab to new economic highs with the Chinese help.

She said the China-Pakistan friendship is touching new highs, noting that she would like to thank the Chinese government on behalf of the people of Punjab.

Earlier on Sunday, Maryam left for China. She is the first Pakistani woman chief minister to visit China.

Maryam is visiting China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China.

A high-level delegation accompanies Maryam Nawaz. During her visit, the chief minister will visit Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou during her trip from December 8 to 15.

Maryam Nawaz is the first Pakistani woman Chief Minister to undertake an official visit to China.

Her delegation includes: Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Bilal Akbar, and Agriculture Minister Ashiq Karmani.

The visit was initiated upon an invitation from the Communist Party of China, with plans to engage with Chinese ministers, senior officials, and experts.

CM Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to participate in various meetings, events, and conferences aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for collaboration in governance, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure development.

Maryam Nawaz left Lahore from Jati Umrah to Old Airport to embark on her historic visit.