US reiterates support for free media worldwide, rejects BJP’s allegations

WASHINGTON: The United States has dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegations that the US government, through its funding of organizations like the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), is behind efforts to destabilize India.

The BJP had accused the US of orchestrating attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy expressed disappointment over the BJP’s claims, emphasizing the United States’ long-standing support for media freedom worldwide. The spokesperson reaffirmed that the US government collaborates with independent organizations to promote journalistic integrity and professional development, without influencing editorial decisions.

The BJP’s allegations, made on Thursday, also suggested that OCCRP, which focuses on investigative journalism related to crime and corruption, was being used to damage India’s image, citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s use of its reports to criticize the Adani Group. The BJP further claimed that OCCRP is funded by the US State Department’s USAID, along with other figures like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation.

The US Embassy spokesperson responded by reiterating that a free and independent press is an essential pillar of democracy, enabling constructive debates and ensuring accountability. “The United States has always championed media freedom, which is critical to an informed and democratic society,” the official said.

The controversy follows recent legal charges in the US against Gautam Adani and his associates, who are accused of bribing Indian officials to secure lucrative solar energy contracts. Adani has denied the charges, calling them unfounded.

Despite the BJP’s criticism, which included claims that 50% of OCCRP’s funding comes directly from the US State Department, the US continues to advocate for media independence, underlining that their support for free press remains unwavering globally.