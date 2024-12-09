NBA Cup 2024 Quarterfinals: Schedule, Results, and Standings

The NBA Cup 2024 heads into the quarterfinals, with eight teams vying for a spot in the inaugural midseason tournament semifinals. The matchups are set for December 10 and 11, featuring high-stakes battles across the Eastern and Western Conferences.

In the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, the top seed, will face the Orlando Magic on December 10. The Bucks dominated Group B with a perfect 4-0 record and a +50 point differential, positioning themselves as the favorites. Meanwhile, the Magic secured a wild card spot with a 3-1 record and a +45 point differential, making them a dangerous underdog capable of pulling off an upset.

On December 11, the New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks in another highly anticipated Eastern Conference showdown. The Knicks breezed through Group A with a 4-0 record and a +31 point differential, while the Hawks, winners of Group C, posted a 3-1 record and a +15 point differential. With home-court advantage, the Knicks are poised to advance, but Atlanta’s scrappy playstyle could make this matchup unpredictable.

In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks on December 10 in what promises to be a tight contest. Both teams finished group play with 3-1 records, with the Thunder boasting a +45 point differential and the Mavericks narrowly edging them with +46. This matchup is expected to go down to the wire.

On December 11, the Houston Rockets will take on the Golden State Warriors in one of the round’s most intriguing matchups. The Rockets emerged as Group A champions with a 3-1 record and a +40 point differential. The Warriors, Group C winners, also finished 3-1 but with a slim +3 point differential, highlighting defensive concerns they’ll need to address to stay competitive.

As the quarterfinals kick off, each team will fight to secure their place in the semifinals, keeping fans on edge in this historic first edition of the NBA Cup.