Gabby Thomas Joins Grand Slam Track, Calling It a Game-Changer for Track and Field

Five-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, 27, is ushering in a new chapter in her career by signing with Grand Slam Track, a revolutionary league set to launch in April 2025. Thomas believes the league, with its structured format and increased visibility, will transform the sport and attract new fans.

“I’m really excited for this to start,” says Thomas, who won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 200 meters, 4×100-meter relay, and 4×400-meter relay. She praises Grand Slam Track’s predictable schedule of four meets between April and September, a departure from the usual chaotic track calendar. “It helps me balance my schedule and manage my expectations. I know exactly what I’m training for and when I’ll compete,” she explains.

Track and field has long struggled to maintain attention outside of the Olympics, a problem Thomas sees Grand Slam Track addressing. “People don’t know how to follow track when it’s not the Olympics every four years,” she notes. “This league gives us opportunities to race more frequently, especially in the U.S.”

Grand Slam Track, founded by former Olympian Michael Johnson, offers a substantial prize pot for competitors, which Thomas believes will elevate the sport’s quality. “A higher prize pot means better competition. It’s obviously a lot more than we’re used to in our sport,” she says, adding that this will attract top talent and improve the overall fan experience.

Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite athletes in action with a consistent schedule, something Thomas finds vital. “The league makes it easier for fans to tune in and know exactly who they’re watching,” she says.

For Thomas, inspiring the next generation remains a priority. “Meeting fans, especially younger kids, is one of my favorite parts of competing,” she shares. “[Grand Slam Track] will bring more visibility to our sport and create moments for fans to be excited about.”

With its structured format, better opportunities for athletes, and an emphasis on fan engagement, Thomas sees Grand Slam Track as a significant step forward for track and field. “It’s something we can all be excited about,” she says.