SC bench dissolved as Justice Mandokhel steps down from Houbara bustard case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan dissolved its constitutional bench on Tuesday after Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel recused himself from hearing a case concerning the hunting of the endangered Houbara bustard.

Justice Mandokhael cited his involvement in a related case during his tenure at the Balochistan High Court as the reason for stepping down.

During the proceedings, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman argued that hunting the Houbara bustard is akin to the regulated trophy hunting of the Markhor, also known as the ibex. He explained that trophy hunting permits are issued under controlled conditions to specific individuals, drawing a parallel between the two practices.

However, Justice Mandokhail disagreed with the comparison, emphasizing that the two forms of hunting are fundamentally different. “There is a difference between the hunting of Houbara bustards and the trophy hunting of ibex,” he stated.

Justice Musarrat Hilali added another layer to the discussion by pointing out that the Houbara bustard is a migratory bird, making its classification and treatment distinct from the Markhor.

The Sindh Wildlife Department recently announced an end to its four-month ban on hunting, initiating the hunting season for specific species. The Houbara bustard hunting season officially began on November 3, 2024, and will run until February 28, 2025. Strict regulations have been imposed, limiting hunting to Saturdays and Sundays within designated zones and requiring the use of approved shotguns.

Hunters are required to comply with all regulatory measures to ensure the sustainability of species within their natural habitats, as per the wildlife department’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court bench also deferred the hearing of a separate case involving appointments in the judiciary of Gilgit-Baltistan. The petitioner’s counsel, Makhdoom Ali Khan, requested an adjournment due to personal constraints and difficulties in traveling to Islamabad. Khan expressed his preference to present arguments in person rather than via video link.

The case will now be heard next week, allowing the petitioner time to prepare for an in-person presentation of arguments.

The issue of Houbara bustard hunting has been a subject of legal and ethical debates in Pakistan. Former Justice Qazi Faez Isa, in a dissenting opinion, criticized the decision to overturn a 2015 ban on hunting the endangered bird. The practice has drawn widespread attention, with conservationists raising concerns about the declining population of this migratory species.

The Supreme Court’s latest developments have further complicated the matter, as the dissolution of the bench signals additional delays in resolving the case.

With a history of legal disputes and public outcry, the Houbara bustard case continues to challenge the balance between conservation efforts and hunting traditions, leaving stakeholders and wildlife advocates awaiting further clarity.