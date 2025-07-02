NATIONAL

PM appreciates Saudi Arabia’s role in Middle East peace, Pakistan-India ceasefire

By News Desk
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly via video link .. INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its ongoing efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and its significant role in facilitating the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a meeting with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy.

During the conversation, PM Sharif fondly recalled his telephone discussion with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on June 24, where the two leaders deliberated on the current regional situation.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as to the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Salman. PM Sharif acknowledged the Kingdom’s pivotal role in facilitating peace and stability in the region and expressed gratitude for their continued support.

PM Sharif also emphasized that with Pakistan assuming the rotating Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July, Pakistan would look forward to Saudi Arabia’s support to ensure a smooth and successful tenure for the country at the UN.

In response, Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy expressed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for Pakistan’s significant contributions to regional peace and security. He also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s continued support for Pakistan in global and regional matters.

The discussions further highlighted the mutual respect and cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in maintaining peace and stability, particularly in the Middle East, as well as enhancing bilateral relations in various domains.

Previous article
Govt to vaccinate children up to 15 with IPV to strengthen polio immunity
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Muslim workers publicly stripped, humiliated in vigilante religion checks in UP

MUZAFFARNAGAR: In a disgusting act of religious vigilantism, Muslim workers in Uttar Pradesh, India, were stripped and humiliated to prove their religion by followers...

Delhi court accepts CBI closure report 9 years after JNU’s Najeeb went missing

Bangladesh’s fugitive ex-leader Hasina sentenced to six months

Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.