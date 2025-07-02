Tariq Naveed honors Pak-China friendship in historic Great Wall music video

ISLAMABAD: Australian singer of Pakistani origin, Tariq Naveed, has delivered a heartfelt tribute to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China through his latest song “Mil Bethay” (Let’s Sit Together).

The song symbolizes cultural unity and cross-border harmony, with its music video shot at two iconic landmarks — the Great Wall of China and Lahore Fort.

What sets this music video apart is its historic context: Tariq Naveed becomes the first artist since Justin Bieber to film a video at the Great Wall, blending global heritage with an emotional and meaningful artistic expression.

The video not only celebrates the deep ties between Pakistan and China but also showcases the rich cultural and historical significance of these nations.

Tariq Naveed, who previously gained international recognition during the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup with his song, is once again making waves on the global stage. His latest musical gesture has struck a chord with audiences, with “Mil Bethay” quickly going viral across social media platforms, resonating with fans in both Pakistan and China.

The song has been widely praised as a powerful symbol of peace, friendship, and cultural diplomacy, highlighting the bond that unites these two countries.