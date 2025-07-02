19-month-old in KP diagnosed with polio, country’s 14th case this year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed its 14th polio case of 2025, with the latest case reported from North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where a 19-month-old child from Union Council Miranshah-3 was diagnosed with the virus.

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) confirmed the case, with the Polio Reference Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirming the diagnosis.

With this latest detection, Pakistan’s total number of reported cases in 2025 now stands at 14, including eight from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In response to the rising cases, a special vaccination campaign will be launched in 11 union councils of North Waziristan to prevent further spread of the virus. The campaign aims to target children under five and ensure full vaccination coverage across the region.

Health authorities emphasized the importance of vaccination, urging parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during every immunization campaign. They also stressed that timely and complete routine vaccinations are essential for protecting children from polio and other preventable diseases.

Polio remains a significant challenge for Pakistan, which is one of the few countries in the world where the poliovirus continues to circulate. The southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain particularly vulnerable due to limited access and challenges in conducting house-to-house vaccinations.

These challenges have resulted in missed opportunities for vaccinating children, leaving many at risk.

A recent targeted vaccination drive in six union councils of Bannu resulted in 17,485 children receiving the oral polio vaccine (OPV), and a similar campaign is planned for North Waziristan in the coming weeks. Additionally, a large-scale vaccination campaign in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is scheduled for August.

The NEOC and health authorities stressed that parents play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the polio eradication efforts.