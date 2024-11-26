Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Opens Up About Family Dynamics Amid Fame and Tensions

Miley Cyrus’ family has experienced its share of highs and lows, with siblings navigating varying levels of fame and challenges tied to their famous last name. The Hannah Montana star, now 32, is one of six children of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, who finalized their divorce in 2023, reportedly leading to divisions within the family.

Trace Cyrus, 35, Miley’s older brother and a musician himself, recently shared his perspective on growing up alongside his sister’s meteoric rise. In an appearance on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast, their mom Tish reflected on Trace’s attitude toward Miley’s fame. “He told me, ‘I’ve never been jealous of Miley. I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I get because of her,’” Tish said, adding that her children generally view Miley’s success as a rare phenomenon.

Tish emphasized how she communicated to her kids early on that Miley’s Disney breakthrough was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, not reflective of typical industry paths. “Getting into the business isn’t easy. Miley’s journey through Hannah Montana was unique,” she said.

Trace himself has previously spoken candidly about the challenges of being part of a famous family. During an Instagram Q&A, he admitted, “I love my family, but I think I’d be much more successful if I wasn’t part of a famous family. People discredit my work because of who I’m related to.” He noted that he secured a record deal without revealing his connection to the Cyrus name and built his career independently, touring internationally before Miley’s fame skyrocketed.

Despite reports of tension, such as Billy Ray’s absence from Tish’s 2023 wedding to Dominic Purcell, the family shows moments of connection. Billy Ray recently posted a heartfelt message for Miley’s 32nd birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday Mile!!! Hope it’s the best one ever!” alongside nostalgic throwback photos.

While the dynamics of fame and family remain complex, the Cyrus family continues to navigate their relationships with warmth and individuality, even under the spotlight.