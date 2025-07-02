Govt to vaccinate children up to 15 with IPV to strengthen polio immunity

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to combat the polio virus, the government of Pakistan has decided to administer inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) injections to children up to the age of 15.

This initiative, driven by recommendations from global anti-polio organizations, aims to significantly enhance immunity against the virus, particularly in regions where immunity levels have been weakened, contributing to the spread of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1).

The special vaccination campaign will target children in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar, with the first phase of the rollout set to take place over the next four months. The campaign will involve administering IPV injections in a single day per phase, acting as a booster to strengthen immune responses and protect against the virus.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), a panel of international polio experts for Pakistan and Afghanistan, recommended this IPV vaccination drive during a recent meeting in Islamabad. The initiative will be supported by international organizations, which will provide the necessary vaccines, ensuring a comprehensive response to curb the virus’s spread.

By expanding the age group of children targeted for the IPV injections, the government aims to bolster immunity and reduce the risk of new polio cases in the country.