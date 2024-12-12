Angelina Jolie Reveals She Apologized On ‘Maria’ Set For Singing ‘Loudly’

Angelina Jolie revealed that she apologized to the extras sitting in the audience on the set of Maria before getting into her role as the opera singer.

In a recent interview with Netflix’s Queue, the Maleficent actress shared some insights into her singing in her role of the soprano, Maria Callus in her new biopic.

“The funny thing is, for it to be convincing, you have to be very loud when you sing opera, as loud as you can be. Whether you feel confident or not, you still have to be very loud,” she said.

Jolie explained that the film’s director Pablo Larraín “did a wonderful thing in that he cast a group [of extras] that stayed in the audience [throughout filming].”

On the first day of shooting as a singer Jolie especially asked for an apology beforehand if she hit the wrong notes while singing.

“They were with me through a few performances, and these wonderful people would become so essential to the piece,” Jolie explained, adding, “I think the first day I met them I said, ‘I apologize for what’s about to happen in case I hit the wrong notes loudly.’ ”

“It helped me [that] I was performing to a real audience. They were really kind people who knew that I was trying my best, and I wasn’t an opera singer but I was learning. We were connected in the attempt and in the storytelling. Their understanding and support were everything,” the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress added