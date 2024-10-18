Federal govt establishes ‘PM’s relief fund for Palestine, Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced that the federal government has established the ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Palestine and Lebanon’ to support victims of the ongoing brutalities by Israeli forces.

While chairing a review meeting in Islamabad regarding the government’s relief efforts for the people of Gaza, the prime minister emphasized that Pakistan will not abandon the Muslims of Palestine and Lebanon during their time of adversity.

He appealed to the public to assist their Palestinian brothers and sisters, especially urging affluent individuals to generously contribute to the relief fund.

The prime minister announced that Pakistanis, both inside the country and abroad, can deposit donations into the designated account for the relief of Palestinian and Lebanese brothers and sisters.

With winter approaching, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan will dispatch additional tents and blankets to those affected by Israeli atrocities and aggression in Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon. Specifically, an additional 3,000 tents and 12,000 blankets will be sent to aid the victims in these regions.

PM Shehbaz directed Pakistan’s ambassadors in neighboring countries to report on the required number of tents and blankets. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to also send food and medical supplies to those facing Israeli oppression. Furthermore, the prime minister condemned Israel’s continued obstruction of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

During the meeting, the prime minister praised the contributions of NGOs working in coordination with the government’s relief efforts for Palestinians and Lebanese. He also emphasized that there should be no compromise on the quality of the relief items being sent, including ensuring that the tents are fireproof. Pakistani diplomats in neighboring countries were instructed to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of all relief goods.

PM Shehbaz expressed grave concern over the growing Israeli aggression, warning that it threatens to engulf the entire region. He called upon global powers to take immediate action to halt what he described as genocide being committed against unarmed civilians.

The meeting was informed that since October 8, Pakistan has dispatched 12 consignments of relief items to Palestine and Lebanon. These deliveries include six chartered flights, three special flights by the Pakistan Air Force, and three cargo shipments by sea.

The aid packages have included 3,145 tents, 12,625 blankets, food, dry milk, and medical supplies. An additional 3,000 tents and 12,000 blankets are set to be dispatched via the next three flights.