Hamas commander Yahya Sinwar killed in battle, Palestinian pride soars despite war’s toll

CAIRO: For one Gazan father, Yahya Sinwar’s death in battle trying to beat back a drone with a stick was “how heroes die”, while for others it was an example for future generations even as some lamented the ruinous cost of the war he sparked with Israel.

Sinwar, the architect of Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the conflict in Gaza, was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with Israeli forces after a year-long manhunt, and his death was announced on Thursday.

Israeli media described him as dying “like a Gaza dog” and many western nations said his death may have removed a key hurdle to reaching a ceasefire.

But the video of him masked and mortally wounded in a shell-smashed apartment trying to hurl a stick at the drone filming him inspired pride among Palestinians.

“He died wearing a military vest, fighting with a rifle and grenades, and when he was wounded and was bleeding he fought with a stick. This is how heroes die,” said Adel Rajab, 60, a father of two in Gaza.