King Charles Gears Up For ‘Special Christmas’ Despite Prince Harry Sad Statement

King Charles and the rest of the Royal family members are gearing up for a “special” Christmas this year without Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and their kids.

According to a royal expert, the royals want to make most of the festive season after going through a challenging year due to King Charles and Kate Middleton’s respective cancer diagnosis.

Sharing insights into Royal family’s Christmas celebrations, commentator Richard Fitzwilliams The Express, “This has been a ‘brutal’ year for the royal family, as Prince William has said.”

“He has revealed there will be 45 at lunch for Christmas at Sandringham, and they will be especially supportive of the King and Princess of Wales, who have been seriously ill and Queen Camilla, who has had pneumonia,” he added.

“They will get the sense of togetherness and solidarity, which is unique to Christmas, from having those with them who love them and wish them well.”

The report comes as Harry, the Duke of Sussex, sends a cryptic message to his father and family members about feeling sad on Christmas.

Harry and his family has not been invited to this year’s Christmas at Sandringham even though he has been trying to mend bond with Charles, as per reports, and flew to the UK to see him post his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex virtually joined the bereaved military children during a special virtual festive party hosted by the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, and said it was okay to feel sad at Christmas.

“It’s OK to feel however you feel at Christmas. Some people will be celebrating and happy, other people feel reflective, some people will be sad, and maybe you’ll experience every single one of these emotions and that’s absolutely fine,” he said.