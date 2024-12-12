PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to governance reforms across all sectors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing reforms aimed at enhancing governance across all sectors of Pakistan.

Speaking to newly-appointed experts on governance improvement, the Prime Minister emphasized that the country’s future hinges on the adoption of digitisation, automation, and streamlined decision-making processes.

He stated that these pillars of modern governance are essential for fostering progress and prosperity in today’s world.

“The appointment of these experts will play a crucial role in enhancing decision-making and ensuring more effective governance,” said Sharif. He added that their expertise and critical reviews of key decisions will bring about significant, positive outcomes for the country.

Sharif expressed confidence that the government would benefit greatly from the diverse experience of the newly appointed experts, who have made valuable contributions in their respective fields.

The Prime Minister reminded the experts that they bear the important responsibility of contributing to the decision-making process of national affairs, with the expectation of delivering high-quality, constructive advice.

During the session, the new experts were briefed on their responsibilities and introduced to their roles within the government. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, along with other senior officials, attended the meeting.

The experts will provide specialised advice on various governance challenges, helping the government make more informed decisions across key sectors.