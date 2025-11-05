Air quality in Lahore: Unhealthy levels persist

LAHORE: Lahore is currently experiencing unhealthy air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 190, indicating a hazardous environment for sensitive groups. The main pollutant in the air is PM2.5, with a concentration of 111 µg/m³, which is 22.2 times the World Health Organization’s recommended annual limit for PM2.5.
This level of air pollution can cause significant health risks, particularly for those with respiratory issues, children, and the elderly. Health experts recommend avoiding outdoor exercise, closing windows to prevent the influx of polluted air, wearing masks if necessary, and using air purifiers to mitigate the effects.
The weather is currently 22°C with 53% humidity and a wind speed of 3.7 km/h. The air quality is expected to improve slightly throughout the evening, but it will remain in the unhealthy range for the next few hours.
The forecast indicates that air quality will remain a concern over the next several days, with the AQI ranging between 85 and 150, depending on the time of day. As the pollution continues to persist, authorities and residents are urged to take measures to protect their health.
For those concerned about the pollution, air purifiers and masks can provide relief, while checking real-time air quality updates can help stay informed.
This article highlighted the ongoing air quality crisis in Lahore very effectively. The coverage was clear and helped convey just how serious the health risks are for residents.
It’s concerning to see unhealthy levels persist, and the article serves as an important reminder of the need for urgent action to improve air quality.
