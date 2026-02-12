President Mirziyoyev’s Pakistan visit set new chapter in bilateral history, paved way for strategic, economic partnership: Uzbek deputy FM

Bakhromjon Aloev says visit would act as catalyst for strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations, advancing regional economic integration

ISLAMABAD: First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhromjon Aloev, on Thursday said that the recent state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan would act as a catalyst for strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations, while advancing regional economic integration between the two countries.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion titled “Uzbekistan and Pakistan on the Path to Strategic Partnership: Outcomes of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s State Visit to Islamabad,” Aloev described the visit as the start of a new chapter in bilateral history, paving the way for enhanced strategic cooperation and expanded economic prospects.

The event, organized by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad, was attended by representatives from academia, think tanks, and policy circles. Aloev said that during the visit, a joint declaration was signed, along with around 20 agreements and memorandums of understanding covering diverse areas of cooperation. He noted that extensive discussions were also held to enhance bilateral trade and investment collaboration.

Expressing optimism, the deputy foreign minister said trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan was expected to increase manifold, with both countries targeting $2 billion in bilateral trade in the coming years. He also highlighted that the Government of Pakistan had conferred its highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, on President Mirziyoyev in recognition of his contributions toward strengthening bilateral relations.

Aloev stressed that Pakistan and Uzbekistan could play a pivotal role in fostering economic integration between South and Central Asia, and that the visit formed part of a broader vision to enhance regional connectivity and cooperation. He expressed hope for continued prosperity and development for both nations, emphasizing their role in promoting regional progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev described the visit as a historic milestone elevating bilateral relations to a new strategic level. He said the visit took place in an atmosphere of traditional friendship, mutual respect, and trust that has linked the peoples of both countries for centuries.

Highlighting economic outcomes, Tukhtaev noted that the business forum developed an investment portfolio worth over $3.4 billion, while the “Made in Uzbekistan” industrial exhibition showcased the country’s manufacturing strength, resulting in agreements exceeding $1 billion. Both countries also agreed to establish a joint mechanism to increase bilateral trade from the current $450 million to $2 billion over the next five years, with concrete roadmaps and policy instruments in place.

The ambassador pointed to the strategic importance of completing by 2026 the feasibility study for the Trans-Afghan Railway in collaboration with Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways, a project expected to transform transport and connectivity across Central and South Asia. Regional security and sustainable development of Afghanistan were also key areas of discussion, with both countries seeing Afghanistan as a bridge for regional cooperation.

Academics and experts at the roundtable, including Jauhar Saleem, Khalid Taimur Akram, and Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, unanimously termed President Mirziyoyev’s visit a turning point in bilateral relations, highlighting its potential to expand trade, investment, connectivity, tourism, and regional stability under Uzbekistan’s leadership.