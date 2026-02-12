PM, President discuss political, economic and security ‘landscapes’ at Presidency meeting

Premier Shehbaz and President Zardari also review ‘prevailing regional and global environment’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday and two discussed the prevailing political, economic and security landscapes, according to the President’s Office.

According to a press release issued by the PPP on its X account, the meeting took place at Aiwan-i-Sadr, where both the leaders also reviewed the “prevailing regional and global environment”.

Prime Minister @CMShehbaz called on President @AAliZardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr today, where they reviewed the country’s political, economic and security situation as well as the prevailing regional and global environment. Read More: https://t.co/5uRYkdPhlg pic.twitter.com/JypMBvJ8kK — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 12, 2026

The premier was accompanied by DPM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Senator Ahad Khan Cheema and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar among other officials. Senator Sherry Rehman, MNA Raja Pervez Ashraf and Dr Asim assisted President Zardari at the meeting, a press release issued from the President Secretariat said.

Previously, Premier Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Zardari had a meeting in November last year, where they discussed the country’s security situation in the wake of multiple terrorist attacks.

According to state broadcaster PTV, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and federal ministers Syed Mushtaq Raza Naqvi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Khalid Hussain Magsi, and Abdul Aleem Khan were present during the meeting.

“Both leaders reaffirm their resolve that actions against foreign-backed terrorists and their facilitators will continue until the complete elimination of terrorism,” the broadcaster reported at the time.

President, PM greet nation on successful launch of second indigenous EO-2 satellite

Earlier in the day, both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on the successful launch of Pakistan’s second indigenous Earth Observation Satellite (EO-2).

In a Presidency’s news release, President Zardari paid tribute to the scientists, engineers and researchers of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) for the preparation and successful launch of EO-2.

President Zardari expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the government and institutions of the People’s Republic of China for their cooperation in the successful launch. He said Pakistan-China strategic partnership is getting stronger in the field of space science and technology.

In a separate news release, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the nation on the launch of Earth Observation Satellite, EO-2 (EO-2) with the cooperation of China. The prime minister paid tribute to the scientists and researchers working on EO-2. “The launch of this satellite will help in collecting important data, taking important information and images for climate monitoring and urban planning,” he said.