Controversy surrounds the removal of 150-year-old tree in Lahore 

LAHORE: The recent removal of a 150-year-old tree in Lahore has sparked a wave of criticism, with citizens, environmentalists, and city planners questioning the impact of urban development on the city’s natural heritage.

The tree, located near Rahat Bakery, was cut down to make way for a new commercial project. Once a symbol of the city’s historical and environmental identity, the tree’s destruction has reignited discussions about the balance between development and environmental preservation in rapidly urbanizing areas.

Many are voicing concern over the loss of the tree, which had stood for over a century, providing shade, helping to improve air quality, and contributing to the local ecosystem.

As the debate unfolds, the focus has shifted from the company behind the development, Rahat Bakery, to the local authorities who granted the permit for the removal. Critics argue that the approval process for such projects should involve a much stronger focus on environmental protection and sustainable development.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media platforms, with citizens demanding accountability for what some are calling an “environmental massacre.” Supporters of stronger environmental regulations argue that the decision to cut down such a significant natural landmark highlights the need for more stringent urban planning policies that prioritize the preservation of mature trees and green spaces within Lahore.

Environmental experts have emphasized the numerous benefits that large, mature trees provide in urban environments, including improved air quality, temperature regulation, and aesthetic value. Many have raised concerns that the removal of these trees to make space for commercial buildings is a growing trend that could have long-term consequences for the city’s environment.

Although Rahat Bakery has yet to publicly address the controversy, calls for stricter environmental regulations are growing louder. Citizens and environmental groups are urging the local government to review its policies on the destruction of mature trees and ensure that developers are held accountable for their environmental impact.

As Lahore continues to grow and modernize, the challenge of balancing urban development with environmental responsibility becomes increasingly pressing. Many hope that this controversy will serve as a turning point for stronger regulations aimed at protecting the city’s green spaces and natural resources.