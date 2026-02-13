Field Marshal Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss efforts to promote global peace, security

Both leaders reaffirm strong, decades-old relations and strategic defense partnership

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Thursday discussed joint efforts with the Saudi defence minister to promote global peace and security.

In a post on X today, Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman said, “He met CDF Field Marshal Munir to reaffirm our strong relations and strategic defence partnership”.

He added: “We discussed our joint efforts to promote global peace and security in a manner that serves our shared interests.”

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, also issued a statement on X, saying “Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (#COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of #Pakistan, called on Khalid Bin Salman, Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), reaffirming the strong relations and strategic defense partnership and discussed joint efforts to promote global peace and security in a manner that serves both countries shared interests.”

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been locked in longstanding strategic and defence cooperation as both signed a landmark “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement”, in September last year, declaring that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

The defence pact reflected the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aimed to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression

The pact was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have longstanding strategic and defence cooperation but the latest pact was seen as significant against the backdrop of recent developments including Israeli strikes on Qatar. Pakistan has also long provided military support to the kingdom, including training and advisory deployments, while Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stepped in to support Pakistan financially during periods of economic stress.

In 2018, Riyadh announced a $6 billion support package for Pakistan, including a $3b deposit at the central bank and $3b worth of oil supplies on deferred payment.

Saudi Arabia has since rolled over deposits multiple times, including a $1.2b deferment last year, helping Islamabad stabilise its foreign exchange reserves amid chronic balance-of-payments pressures.

Last month, two Pakistani sources said last month that the two countries were in talks to convert about $2b of Saudi loans into a JF-17 fighter jet deal.

They signalled a renewed strategic alignment in November as PM Shehbaz met Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili in Islamabad to review defence cooperation, counterterrorism coordination and regional stability.