NATIONAL

CJP Yahya Afridi appoints important staff to his office

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi on Thursday appointed important staff to his office.

As per details, senior private secretary Muhammad Yasin has been appointed secretary to CJP Justice Yahya Afirdi, while senior private secretary Muhammad Arif has been appointed executive officer to CJP Afridi.

The sources further said that new registrar SC will also be appointed soon.

Justice Yahya Afridi was sworn in as the 30th chief justice of Pakistan, last week. He was administered the oath of office by President Asif Zardari during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir were also in attendance, along with all judges of the apex court.

Justice Yahya Afridi is serving in the top judicial office for the next three years following the recently passed 26th constitutional amendment.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, following which the notification for Justice Afridi’s appointment was read out.

