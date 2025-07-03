AC among five killed in Bajaur’s ‘remote-controlled’ blast

11 others injured in explosion that targeted a government vehicle

KP IGP says according to initial information, the TTP targeted the assistant commissioner’s vehicle

KHAR: Five people, including an assistant commissioner and two policemen, were killed and 11 others injured on Wednesday in a ‘remote-controlled’ blast targeting a government vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, the police confirmed.

Confirming the casualties, Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafique said that five people, including two policemen and a civilian, were killed in the explosion that targeted the government vehicle on Nawagai Road in Khar tehsil’s Sadiqabad area.

“The deceased include Nawagai Assistant Commissioner (AC) Faisal Ismail, Tehsildar Abdul Wakil, Subedar Noor Hakim, and police constable Rashid,” the police officer informed.

He stated the blast was so intense that it destroyed the vehicle completely. He added that 11 people were injured in the blast and immediately transported to Khar District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

DPO Rafique said security was beefed up in the area with a search operation underway.

The incident report from the hospital’s medical superintendent to provincial health authorities said the bomb blast occurred at 2pm, adding that four bodies and 18 injured were brought to the facility.

KP Health Adviser Ihtisham Ali contacted Khar DHQ’s district health officer and the medical superintendent to inquire about the well-being of those injured in the attack.

“An emergency has been imposed in Bajaur hospitals, and health department staff have been alerted for first aid,” he said in a statement.

The health advisor strongly condemned the blast and expressed grief over the demise of AC Ismail and others in the incident. He assured the public that medical assistance would be provided to the injured.

KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed sought a report on the blast from the Malakand regional police officer (RPO).

He also ordered to speed up intelligence-based operations against TTP and directed the Counter-Terrorism Department’s additional inspector general of police to send a special team to Bajaur.

“A special branch is obtaining intelligence related to the incident,” Hameed said, adding that according to initial information, the TTP targeted the assistant commissioner’s vehicle.

Hameed said that teams were formed “to arrest the elements involved in the incident while all necessary evidence is being collected from the spot,” adding that bomb disposal teams were present on site.

Those elements disturbing the country and province’s peace will be strictly dealt with, the KP police chief said.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed that medical facilities be provided to the injured, according to KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif.

Saif, in a statement, strongly condemned the incident and said the loss of lives was regrettable.

“Those who are hostile elements to the country will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious purposes and will be brought to justice.”

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah also condemned the incident. He directed the district administration and health department to remain on full alert, provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and utilise all available resources to deal with the emergency situation.

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming surge in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025.

Later in the evening, the funeral prayers of the martyrs were held at the Police Lines in Bajaur, which was attended by senior administrative and police officers, local leaders, the victims’ families, and members of the public.

PM, President strongly condemn Bajaur blast

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the blast near Phatak Mela in district Bajaur, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of innocent people in the explosion.

In a press statement, the prime minister offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jannah.

He said the terrorists were targeting the innocent people for which they will be given exemplary punishment.

The prime minister, while praying for the early recovery of those injured in the blast, directed to provide all possible medical facilities to them.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the bomb blast and expressed his grief over the deaths.

The president also extended his condolences and sympathies to the victims’ families and offered prayers for the deceased.

“Terrorists are the enemies of humanity who target people,” Zardari asserted, reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to take “all possible measures to complete the eradication of the scourge of terrorism.”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the attack on X.

“I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of the Nawagai assistant commissioner, tehsildar and other officials in this blast,” he said in a statement.

“Terrorists are staunch enemies of the nation and country [and] do not want peace and tranquillity.”

Extending his prayers to the families of the deceased, Bilawal wrote, “Every individual in Pakistan is united in the war against terrorism.”

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also strongly condemned the incident.

He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives and expressed solidarity with the affected families.

He denounced the targeting of AC Ismail’s vehicle as a “cowardly and shameful act”, urging that those responsible be brought to justice.

Bilawal urges world to stand with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism

Earlier in the day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the international community to stand with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, saying the country has acted as the frontline state in this global war and continues to pay a heavy price.

Addressing an international conference titled “Pakistan’s Role in the Global War against Terrorism”, Bilawal stated that terrorism was a global challenge, and Pakistan made unmatched sacrifices, both in lives and resources. “We have buried over 92,000 victims of terrorism, and yet we continue to resist with resolve,” he said.

He credited military operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad for breaking the backbone of terrorist networks, adding, “We will never surrender. The word ‘surrender’ does not exist in Pakistan’s dictionary.”

Bilawal also raised concerns over digital propaganda, calling it a modern and complex threat that further complicated counter-terrorism efforts. He emphasized the effective role played by Pakistan’s armed forces over the past two decades in neutralizing terrorism.