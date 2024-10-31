In letter PM, MNAs ‘hit back’ at US Congress’ push for Imran’s release

160 MNAs characterise US Congressmen ‘demand’ for pressure as an intrusion into Pakistan’s internal affairs

Letter outlines accusations against PTI founder, asserting he promoted political violence and hatred against institutions

ISLAMABAD: Reacting strongly to 60 Congressmen letter to President Joe Biden, 160 members of Pakistan’s National Assembly characterised the congressional appeal as an intrusion into Pakistan’s internal affairs, according to a local media report.

Last week, 60 US Congress members wrote to President Joe Biden, asking to pressure Pakistan into releasing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s founding chairman Imran Khan.

Reportedly in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, 160 National Assembly legislators have condemned a letter from US Congress members, seeking to pressure Pakistan into releasing incarcerated Imran Khan from jail.

The MNAs, including notable figures such as Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Naveed Qamar, Mustafa Kamal, Aasiya Naz Tanoli, and Khalid Magsi, expressed deep concerns over the perceived interference.

They called upon Prime Minister Sharif to formally convey to the US Congress that Pakistan is currently grappling with democratic challenges, which have been compounded by what they labelled as disruptive politics.

The letter outlined accusations against Imran Khan, asserting that he promoted political violence and made criminal threats against state institutions.

It specifically referenced the large-scale unrest on May 9 2023, during which protesters allegedly incited by Imran targeted buildings including Parliament, state-run television, and Radio Pakistan.

The Pakistani lawmakers’ letter further stated that Imran Khan’s tactics were not new, citing previous incidents in August 2014 and May 2022 when his political moves allegedly ‘paralysed the country.’

The letter added that Imran Khan continues to provoke unrest and violence from jail, with particular reference to his use of social media for what the lawmakers described as “digital terrorism.”

The letter also suggested that disgruntled expatriates in the US and UK have played a role in Imran Khan’s negative campaign, leading to heightened concerns within both countries about the activities of their citizens.

Earlier in July, a UN human rights working group said that Imran’s detention violated international law.