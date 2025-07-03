PTI leadership reaffirms unity, vows to defend KP govt under Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has reaffirmed its unity and resolute commitment to defending the party’s provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under the leadership of Imran Khan.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, senior PTI figures emphasized the party’s unwavering support for the former prime minister, declaring that no amount of pressure could divide their ranks.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan led the charge, asserting that PTI remains united, regardless of the political adversities faced. “We are one team, committed to Imran Khan’s vision and the democratic mandate given to us by the people,” he said, underscoring that every decision moving forward would align with the direction set by their leader.

Gohar also expressed frustration over the unconstitutional actions aimed at destabilizing PTI’s presence in national and provincial assemblies, noting that the party would not retreat or surrender to such pressures.

“We will defend the KP government at all costs. Anyone attempting a no-confidence motion should first secure the necessary numbers,” Gohar added firmly. His statement was a direct response to any efforts to unseat PTI from power in the province, which continues to be a stronghold for the party despite the ongoing political turmoil.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, speaking at the same press conference, dismissed any challenges to the legitimacy of PTI’s rule in the province, declaring that only unconstitutional means could be used to destabilize the government.

He firmly challenged political opponents to attempt a constitutional overthrow, declaring, “If you succeed, I will quit politics.” Gandapur also reminded critics that PTI’s government in KP holds its legitimacy from the people’s vote and cannot be overturned by any engineered political moves.

He made it clear that PTI’s position in KP was unshakable and that only Imran Khan, as the party’s leader, had the authority to decide on any potential change. “No one can overthrow us constitutionally,” Gandapur stated, highlighting that PTI’s mandate and achievements in the province were a testament to the will of the people.

Salman Raja, Central Secretary General of PTI, elaborated on the party’s broader mission, framing the current political battle not as a partisan struggle but as a fight for human rights, dignity, and justice. “This is not a political war – it’s a battle for fundamental rights and the voice of the people,” Raja said, condemning the longstanding injustices Pakistan has faced and reaffirming PTI’s commitment to peaceful, democratic solutions.

He emphasized that PTI’s struggle was rooted in the aspirations of the people, particularly those who have been ignored and marginalized by successive governments. “We will continue to fight for justice and the dignity of every Pakistani citizen,” he added.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, PTI’s Central Secretary of Information, addressed the ongoing issue of PTI workers who have been detained under harsh conditions, many of whom have died in custody under questionable circumstances. “Many of our workers were imprisoned for months and returned in severely deteriorated health,” he revealed. Waqas called for an independent judicial inquiry to investigate the deaths of these workers, demanding full accountability for those responsible.

He stressed that this issue transcends politics, demanding justice for those who have been subjected to mistreatment while in custody.

PTI KP President Junaid Akbar closed the conference by reasserting the party’s deep-rooted loyalty to Imran Khan. “While internal differences may exist, we remain united in our loyalty to Imran Khan,” Junaid stated. He also expressed confidence in PTI’s ability to maintain unity and discipline despite challenges, emphasizing that the party remains steadfast in its mission and will not be swayed by external pressures.

“Imran Khan’s leadership is the foundation of PTI, and we will follow every directive he gives,” Junaid reaffirmed. He made it clear that PTI will not deviate from its goals of restoring democracy, upholding justice, and defending the will of the people.