Minar-i-Pakistan goes red to mark Turkiye’s 101st Republic Day anniversary

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) lit up Minar-i-Pakistan on Tuesday night to celebrate Turkiye’s 101st Republic Day anniversary.

The iconic monument displayed the red and white colors of the Turkish flag in a show of solidarity with the brotherly nation, according to a PHA spokesperson.

A large crowd gathered at Greater Iqbal Park to witness Minar-i-Pakistan draped in Turkish colors. Many attendees expressed their admiration for Turkiye, referring to it as a “brother country.”

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo extended his congratulations to the people and government of Turkiye. In a statement, he highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between the two nations, emphasising their shared bonds of religion and fraternity.

