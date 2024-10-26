Sports

Newage face FG/Din Polo in Polo in Pink final tomorrow

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The final of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink will take place on Sunday (tomorrow) between Newage Cables and FG/Din Polo.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the chief guest for the final, with several other notable figures expected to attend. Before the final, a subsidiary match will be played between Diamond Paints and Total Nutrition. Following the subsidiary final, a Riding School show will commence at 1:30 PM, followed by a horse show. Tent pegging contests are scheduled for 2:00 PM, with a heavy bike parade at 2:30 PM, a vintage car parade at 2:45 PM, and the main final kicking off at 3:00 PM.

Ex-first lady applauds women polo players’ efforts

On Saturday, a women’s exhibition match was played, in which Lahore Smart City Pink defeated Lahore Smart City Yellow with a score of 10-3. The guest of honor for the match was Mrs Samina Arif Alvi, wife of former President Dr Arif Alvi. The Mexican sisters, Emelia Garibay and Paula Garibay, displayed remarkable skills for the Pink team, with Emelia scoring three goals and Paula two.

Other players Chloe Victoria, Chiara Bassetti, and Rabel Nauman scored one goal each. For the Yellow team, Charlotte Sweeney hammered all three goals. During the closing ceremony, Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi encouraged and applauded the players’ efforts.

