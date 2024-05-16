Didn’t leak Imran Khan picture: PTI lawyer Shaukat Basra

Senior lawyer and deputy secretary general PTI Shaukat Mehmood Basra has denied leaking a picture of Imran Khan that went viral earlier today (Thursday).

The picture in question is a shot of a laptop screen where Imran Khan can be seen sitting wearing a blue shirt as he appeared before the Supreme Court via video-link to present arguments in the NAB law amendments case hearing.

Basra, while speaking to media outside the SC premises said that he was not the one who leaked the picture and said that someone is doing propaganda against him.

Earlier today Basra tweeted the picture in question from his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

مہینوں کے بعد عمران خان کی پہلی جھلک#IKonVideoLink pic.twitter.com/J7xHU8fNyx — Shaukat Basra (@sh_basra) May 16, 2024

While other hearings of cases of a constitutional nature, including previous hearings of the NAB law amendment case are broadcast live by the SC, today’s proceeding were not.

Here is the interaction with the media:

“I want to as CJP Qazi Faez Isa why this particular hearing has not been broadcast live?”, Basra commented.

If live-streamed, this was expected to be Imran’s first public appearance since his arrest from Zaman Park in August last year in the Toshakhana case despite reservations expressed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar about the SC’s directives.