World

Sydney Sweeney’s Pay Skyrockets After ‘Anyone But You’ Success, Reaching $7.5 Million for Next Film

By Web Desk

Sydney Sweeney’s star is rising fast, and so is her paycheck. Following the massive success of Anyone But You, where Sweeney starred alongside Glen Powell, the actress has landed a $7.5 million deal for her next movie, The Housemaid, a thriller from Lionsgate co-starring Amanda Seyfried and directed by Paul Feig. This is a significant leap from her $2 million Anyone But You fee.

Anyone But You was a surprising hit in December 2023, earning $220 million worldwide on a modest $25 million budget. Sources say Sweeney also earned millions in backend profits from the movie and received a $250,000 executive producing fee. Her dedication to the project was evident; she even took on a supporting role in Madame Web for Sony Pictures to help secure the rom-com’s greenlight.

Sweeney’s versatile roles — from the biopic Reality to horror thriller Immaculate — and strategic career moves have made her one of Hollywood’s most in-demand talents, with paychecks now comparable to top-tier stars like her Euphoria co-star Zendaya, who earned $10 million for Challengers.

Previous article
Seminar highlights challenges and opportunities for CPEC’s extension to Afghanistan
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sikh yatrees to get free Pakistani visa online within 30 minutes,...

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday announced that Sikh pilgrims, or yatrees, can now obtain an online visa to Pakistan free of charge,...

Son of Sindh CM’s aide booked for abuse and threats to Hyderabad police

Japanese envoy lauds cultural and economic ties as he prepares to depart for Croatia

Harris, Trump accuse each other of ‘worsening national division’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.