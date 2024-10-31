Sydney Sweeney’s Pay Skyrockets After ‘Anyone But You’ Success, Reaching $7.5 Million for Next Film

Sydney Sweeney’s star is rising fast, and so is her paycheck. Following the massive success of Anyone But You, where Sweeney starred alongside Glen Powell, the actress has landed a $7.5 million deal for her next movie, The Housemaid, a thriller from Lionsgate co-starring Amanda Seyfried and directed by Paul Feig. This is a significant leap from her $2 million Anyone But You fee.

Anyone But You was a surprising hit in December 2023, earning $220 million worldwide on a modest $25 million budget. Sources say Sweeney also earned millions in backend profits from the movie and received a $250,000 executive producing fee. Her dedication to the project was evident; she even took on a supporting role in Madame Web for Sony Pictures to help secure the rom-com’s greenlight.

Sweeney’s versatile roles — from the biopic Reality to horror thriller Immaculate — and strategic career moves have made her one of Hollywood’s most in-demand talents, with paychecks now comparable to top-tier stars like her Euphoria co-star Zendaya, who earned $10 million for Challengers.