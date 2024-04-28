‘IIOJK witnessing upsurge in arrest, CASOs & harassment’

SRINAGAR: Political experts and analysts have said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an upsurge in cordon and search operations (CASOs), harassment and arrest of youth.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts, including Dr Zubair Ahmed, Muhammad Furhan, Muhammad Iqbal Shaheen, and Syed Haider Hussain, their interviews and statements in Srinagar deplored the arrest of innocent youth during continued house raids and cordon and search operations under draconian laws in the occupied territory.

They lamented that Hurriyat leaders, media men, rights activists and even ordinary people were being implicated in fake cases.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that the arbitrary arrests were aimed at terrorizing the peace and freedom-loving people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said arrests and raids are manifest of the Bharatiya Janata Party to subdue the people of the territory Kashmir.

They said that targeting the IIOJK journalists, youth and Hurriyat and human rights activists was part of iron-fist policy of Hindutva BJP-RSS. India is using black laws, including Public Safety Act (PSA) Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to detain and victimize the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir, they deplored.

They deplored that the BJP-led Indian government and its puppets in IIOJK were hell bent upon destroying all peaceful means of resolving the Kashmir dispute. They said that India must be punished for perpetrating flagrant violations of international laws in IIOJK.

The political experts and analysts called for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A in their original form and an end to the atrocities and immediate solution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations resolutions.

Body of missing youth recovered in Poonch

A body of a 28-years-old missing youth was recovered from Dunugam area of Mandi tehsil in Poonch district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the missing youth, Imtiaz Ahmed, resident of Dunugam village in Mandi tehsil, had been missing since April 23. His mobile phone was also switched off.

A police official said that an information was received on Thursday evening that a body has been seen in Dunugam area on a mountain and after which locals, family members of missing youth and Police reached on the spot and recovered the body.

After examining the spot, the body was shifted to District Hospital, Poonch, where after performing all legal formalities, the body was handed over to family for last rites.

The police authorities confirmed about the incident and said that an inquest proceedings have been initiated in this case under 174 CrPC.