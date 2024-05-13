Forsaken Kashmir

From the past seven decades, the Pakistan administered Kashmir has been absolutely deserted & left at the mercy of nature. Instead of resolving the core issues of the masses, the government has always put a deaf ear towards its subjects. Whenever their voices were sublimed with the aroma of emotions, firm determination and revolution; they were brutally crushed and suppressed by the state officials.

Past few days proved instrumental in the history because it was the noble time when the people of AJK mobilized and flooded towards streets to put their demands in aggressive manner, where all the doors of negotiations seemed to be closed over them. The call of Jammu & Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) echoed all over the Kashmir from Northern snow-capped mountainous range of Arang Kel in Neelum Valley to Southern suburbs of Islam Garh in Mirpur.

Last one year was very crucial when traders refused to pay their electricity bills by dint of extreme upsurge in prices, fuel adjustments, general sales taxes and other extra charges which infuriated not only just daily wagers but all. People accused Wapda and Government of AJK & Pakistan by burdening them more rather than subsidizing. Riots of preceding October held in every district extensively where native shopkeepers went for shutter down and wheel jam strikes. At that time, the Government of AJK negotiated with the front heads of Protesters and Civil Society representatives and ensured to accept their demands, lead to suspension of riots and normalizing of daily routines.

Current riots are fundamentally the scion of that previous strikes but comparatively of different nature. This time all the District and Divisional Joint Action Committees with burgeoning number of netizens are all set to march towards the legislative capital of AJK; Muzaffarabad, instead of remaining in their respective towns. The unity which the inhabitants of AJK are proclaiming is fascinating. On the other hand, the lawmakers and law enforcers have urged to demobilize the masses by hook or by crook.

The leadership of that JAAC had decided to peacefully protest and march towards Muzaffarabad in last month. All was going smoothly as planned, but last Thursday proved detrimental when campaigners were marching in Dadyal Tehsil of Mirpur. Initially, rioters were calm and quiet, created no fuss. In a meanwhile, incumbent Assistant Commissioner and DSP of Dadyal allegedly ordered to baton charge the demonstrating crowd instead of seducing to displace them. This act added fuel to fire, which lead to assault over Assistant Commissioner by protesters. Campaigners set the official vehicle of the AC to fire.

Shutter down and Wheel jam which was decided to be held on 11th of May started a day earlier. Protesters were damped by the ultimate wrath but the leadership of this committee again urged them to remain calm and march towards capital peacefully. On the other side, Government of AJK on the shoulders of law enforcement officials and executives decided to prevent the protesters by entering Muzaffarabad using filthy acts. They damped roads with heavy stones, cutting age old trees to block passages an act which is malignant for the health of climate too. Government of AJK allegedly deployed FC, Punjab Police & Rangers from federal which exasperated people further.

Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) on the behalf of all the residents of AJK made a charter of demand containing three basic provisions with sub clauses too. Their first demand is to mold Azad Kashmir into Free Electricity zone, if possible, otherwise sell the electricity to natives on the production cost of electricity generated by Mangla Dam. They added further that this demand is not an extra burden to Government because the people of Mirpur have abandoned their centuries old ancestral lands for the great cause of nation. The current net production of electricity by AJK is more than 3500MW which is ten times of its requirement. With few years this power generation capacity of AJK will exceed 10000MW, since many hydro power projects are under construction. Under sub clause of their first Demand, they added further like the construction of National Grid Station which will play as a bulwark to harness their Electricity requirements, and act as a guard of their power generation capacities too.

Their second demand is to subsidize flour with 48 other grocery items under the charter of UNO for disputed territories. Because the same has been happening in Gilgit Baltistan from decades. Judges, Bureaucrats Government officials should be immediately devoid off the lavish allowances like free petrol, 1300CC cars medical cut offs provided to them which is an extra burden over the national treasury is the third demand of the rioters. The poor internet facilities across the AJK is another core issue which is highlighted under this third provision.

Government officials are explicitly ignoring the sentiments of people and instead of listening to their voices they are further utilizing brute forces to disintegrate them. People are continually marching towards Muzaffarabad while passing from each town, district and division while further accelerating & enhancing their men force. Mothers are sending their youngsters with prayers, sisters are set to see off their brothers with courage, wives are committed to pay salute to their spouses in accord of this great cause for the better enlightenment of the future of their children.

No one knows what will happen when all the rioters will reach Muzaffarabad by facing this state induced suppression of their voices. For against whom the FIR of the killing of SHO Islam Garh should be filed who kissed the forehead his little kid at dawn & reach his home at evening on four shoulders in a wooden box. No one knows how many natives and policemen will lose their lives in upcoming days under the menace of this unholy war. More than hundred cops & netizens have been injured but the state authorities are still unable to respond effectively and took substantial measures to deal with the demands of people. If this issue remained unaddressed and rightful demands of 5 million residents of this Forsaken Kashmir will not be met according to their needs, this deteriorating situation will engulf us all.