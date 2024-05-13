Shattered dreams: Palestinians and the global deceit

The plight of Palestinian civilians, particularly children, prompts profound questions about the relentless bombardment they endure and the perceived injustices they face. Men wonder why their families suffer, while women question why they are not spared from the violence. Despite more than 200 days of conflict, life stubbornly persists with daily routines of eating, singing, and dancing juxtaposed against the backdrop of war. Those who voice opposition to Israeli actions risk being labelled antisemitic and face incarceration, highlighting the stifling of dissent. International efforts to intervene and protect innocent Palestinians have faltered, leaving them feeling abandoned by the Arab world and betrayed by major Western powers, notably the United States and prominent European nations.

The principles of realpolitik underscore the self-serving nature of state actions, even at the expense of human lives. Major Western powers, alongside the US, prioritize the survival of Israel due to strategic interests, supplying military aid and political support for Israeli military operations in Gaza. This support is rooted in the belief that through Israel, they can exert control over the Middle East. American foreign policy, heavily influenced by pro-Israel lobbyists, often contradicts its espoused values of democracy and human rights, contributing to accusations of complicity in Israeli actions. The collaboration between Western nations and Israel in bombing Gaza has resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent Palestinians, disproportionately affecting women and children.

Israeli rhetoric justifies the collective punishment of Gazans, attributing it to their electoral support for Hamas. Despite this, Hamas continues to operate amidst Israeli efforts to crush it, with civilian casualties far outnumbering those of Hamas fighters. The longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict, dating back to 1948, is characterized by Israeli occupation, violence, and deprivation of Palestinian rights. Hamas, born out of this oppression, is portrayed as resisting Israeli aggression. Hamas maintains that their actions target combatants, yet unintended civilian deaths occur amid the violence. The irony lies in Israel’s blaming of Hamas for casualties caused by its own military operations.

Despite assistance from allies, Israel has failed to eradicate Hamas, with recent clashes on October 7 prompting widespread scrutiny of Hamas’ motives. The historical context of the conflict underscores the deep-seated grievances of Palestinians subjected to decades of oppression, dispossession, and violence by Israel. The emergence of Hamas is viewed as a response to this sustained injustice, as Palestinians resist Israeli occupation and seek retribution for past atrocities. While Hamas denies intentionally targeting Israeli civilians, acknowledging unintended casualties, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have been accused of attributing their own casualties to Hamas. This perpetuates a cycle of violence and serves as a grim reminder of the human cost of the conflict.

Efforts to secure a ceasefire face challenges amid staunch US support for Israel and its military campaign in Gaza. Despite global outcry and calls for an end to the violence, Israeli aggression persists, bolstered by political backing from key allies. The harrowing images of civilian casualties, particularly children, evoke widespread condemnation, yet diplomatic efforts to intervene remain stymied. The ongoing conflict underscores the failures of the international community to protect Palestinian civilians and holds Israel and its allies accountable for their actions. As history unfolds, the atrocities inflicted upon Palestinians will be remembered, leaving future generations to grapple with the moral implications of allowing such injustices to persist unchecked.

Israel’s justification for its actions has essentially granted it a free hand to target Palestinians of all ages, from children to the elderly. With the backing of powerful nations like the US, Britain, France, and Germany, Israel operates with impunity, evading accountability for what many deem as war crimes. The US’s overt threats to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to deter arrest warrants against Israeli officials only serve to highlight its complicity in the Gaza genocide. This complicity is driven by a stark lack of interest in halting the suffering of Palestinian victims, a sentiment exacerbated by their non-American or European status.

Under the standards of international law, Israel stands as a rogue state that continually undermines peace in the Middle East. Its military strikes on residential areas in Lebanon and Yemen, along with its deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure in Gaza, flagrantly violate the principles of war ethics and constitute grave war crimes. The severity of Israel’s actions, including the intentional bombing of schools, hospitals, and places of worship, draws chilling parallels to historical atrocities, such as Hitler’s targeting of educational institutions during World War II. Gaza, in particular, has been likened to a concentration camp, with Palestinians subjected to deprivation of basic necessities, including food, water, and electricity, while healthcare facilities are intentionally destroyed, leaving a trail of mass graves and horrific human rights abuses.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire at the United Nations have been repeatedly thwarted, with the US wielding its veto power twice in support of Israel’s agenda. Israel’s reluctance to pursue a ceasefire is emboldened by the backing of the Biden administration. As bombings escalate, particularly in Rafah, home to 1.2 million displaced and oppressed Palestinians, distressing images of dead children buried under rubble flood the media. Despite widespread calls for a ceasefire from across the globe, Israel remains unmoved, shielded by its allies. The world bears witness to Israel’s actions, and history will undoubtedly document its crimes against the Palestinian people. Yet, future generations may grapple with the troubling question of why the 21st century allowed such genocide to unfold unchecked.