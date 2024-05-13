Israel renews massive strikes on northern Gaza, thousands displaced again

GAZA: Months after Israel said it had dismantled Hamas’s command structure in northern Gaza, fighting has resumed in the Jabalia refugee camp and Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

Mahmoud Basel, spokesman for the Civil Defense Service in the Gaza Strip, said in a statement that Israeli forces have intensified strikes on those residential homes where civilians remained inside, adding that casualties were reported from Jabalia and nearby areas.

On Saturday, the Israeli army called on all residents and displaced persons in Jabalia and the surrounding areas to immediately head to shelters west of Gaza City, warning them of a nighttime operation targeting Hamas elements in the area.

The Israeli army started the operation in Jabalia based on intelligence information regarding Hamas’s attempts to reassemble its infrastructure and activists in the area.

Jabalia is the largest of Gaza’s eight historic refugee camps and is home to more than 100,000 people. Israeli forces thrust deep into Jabalia camp, deeper than the first time they invaded northern Gaza, with tanks close to the local market, residents told Reuters.

The Israeli army sent tanks back into Zeitoun, as well as Al-Sabra, where the army had claimed to have gained control of most of them months ago.