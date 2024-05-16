Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorce ‘likely’ after couple reportedly separated months ago

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly on the brink of divorce, less than two years after tying the knot.

A source close to the couple revealed to In Touch that “they just couldn’t make it work,” signaling an end to their rekindled romance.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider stated in a recent interview. Highlighting a shift in the couple’s dynamic, the source added, “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

This development follows reports that Affleck has already moved out of their shared $60 million home, with Lopez spotted house hunting in Beverly Hills alone.

According to the insider, Affleck is now prioritizing “his work and his kids,” as the couple faces the reality of selling their dream home, a property they spent two years searching for.

The source explained, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Recent public sightings have fueled speculation, with Lopez often appearing solo at events where the couple was once inseparable.

Notably, Lopez attended this year’s Met Gala alone, despite being a co-chair, while Affleck was absent due to commitments to his upcoming film, “The Accountant 2.”

Tensions have also been visible in their interactions, with a source noting, “You can always see how miserable Ben Affleck is when he is at public events with Jennifer Lopez.”

This strain seems to echo past challenges, as reflected in Lopez’s recent documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” where she discusses the complexities of their relationship.

Despite their efforts, including attending couples therapy, the source suggested that a divorce might be inevitable. “If things continue the way they are going at the moment, there is a major possibility that we could be reporting on a possible divorce soon,” the insider concluded.